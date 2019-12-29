Florence Pugh isn't here for criticism of her relationship with Zach Braff.

The Little Women star, 23, found herself clapping back at a fan's comment on her Instagram on Saturday, after the follower pointed out the actress' 21-year age difference with Braff on one of her posts.

"First pit-stop, Matzo Ball soup. #curingjetlag101," Pugh had captioned a photo of herself posing outside Greenblatt's Deli & Fine Wines in Los Angeles. Braff commented with a princess emoji, leading the follower to write in response to the Scrubs star, "You're 44 years old."

"And yet he got it 👌🏽," Pugh replied to the fan.

Pugh and Braff were first spotted together in April. The two previously worked together on the recent short film, In the Time It Takes To Get There, which was developed by Braff, and starred Pugh and Alicia Silverstone. The couple has yet to make a public appearance together, however they were spotted separately at the New York premiere of Little Women, as well as at the Marriage Story premiere in early November.

Braff's last public romance was with model Taylor Bagley. The pair split in 2014 after five years of dating.

See more on Pugh in the video below.

