Florence Pugh Shares Touching Birthday Tribute to Zach Braff

Florence Pugh is showing Zach Braff some love on his 46th birthday. The Black Widow actress took to Instagram to share some photos of the Scrubs actor along with a touching tribute to her boyfriend of two years on Instagram.

"It’s this magical persons birthday. A year ago we got Billie three days before Zach’s day and she’s flopped on her back for tummy tickles from him like this ever since," Pugh said of the couple's dog, Billie who Braff is seen cuddling in the series of photos she shared. "A special day for a special fella requires special foot wear and fluffy trackies.. obvi."

The Little Women star went on to praise Braff's constant generosity and love for others.

"His need to make people laugh and smile is never ending, his constant generosity and love for others is infectious, his creativity and ability to put real and honest words onto the page inspires many and all who’s around him, but above all.. his appreciation for life and excitement for LIVING is something I always take note of. Happy Birthday chicken, odd shoes is a good look 🌼 @zachbraff," she wrote.

In January, Braff celebrated his ladylove for her special day, ringing her 25th birthday in with a sweet social media post.

"Happy Birthday to the most fun person I’ve ever met," Braff wrote, alongside a slideshow of snapshots from some of their fun adventures together. "I would have felt blessed to have smiled with your for one night. I can’t believe I get to giggle with you everyday."

The photos Braff posted included shots of them hiking together through the hills of Los Angeles with the Hollywood sign in the background, and a photo of them flying together on a plane.

"What a pleasure it is to know you. What a gift to the world it was that you were born," Braff concluded.

Braff and Pugh, who worked together on the film In the Time It Takes to Get There, were first seen together in public in April of 2019.

