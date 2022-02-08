Florida Georgia Line is going to be taking a bit of a hiatus.

ET can confirm that the country music duo -- which includes Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley -- are taking a break from recording music together, but they are not breaking up.

The pair will continue to perform together for the remaining 12 shows in Florida Georgia Line's ongoing I Love My Country Tour.

Kelley is set to kick off his Made By the Water Tour in April and Hubbard is currently working on new music.

Earlier this month, ET's Rachel Smith was at the opening of the band's exhibition, “Florida Georgia Line: Mix It Up Strong,” at The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville, and she spoke with the pair about their future and what they hope to accomplish in the coming years.

"I think we're just gonna keep doing our thing.... and I think our perspectives changed over the last decade you know, and we've become really passionate now, even more so, about the craft of songwriting and kind of serving and giving back to the community that's given so much to us, the songwriting community here in Nashville," Hubbard shared.

He added that both he and Kelley are interested in "really diving down that craft and just sort of taking it all in and investing in our family, and our friends and continuing to use all this to motivate and inspire the next chapter of our journey, musically."

ET's Nischelle Turner spoke with Hubbard in January 2021, and the artist reflected on the solo projects he'd been working on for some time, and rumors of a feud with Kelley, which he dismissed.

"We've stayed in really good communication about it and we both feel a lot of freedom, a lot of creative juices flowing, a lot of inspiration, and so it's fun," he noted of him and Kelley making music apart from one another.

"We've always been a package deal," he added. "We've always done every single thing together, so it really does feel good to say, 'BK, go make your solo project and go have fun with it, and I'll go write songs and see what collaborations happen and we'll just have our own voice and make our own mark for a little while.'"

Speaking with Sirius XM's podcast Exit 209 with Storme Warren in November 2020, Hubbard noted that he and Kelley "complement each other well," and said that while they can be "a lot different," they also "fundamentally do think a lot alike."

Hubbard shot down split rumors in no uncertain terms, explaining, "Somebody sent me an article two days ago that me and BK were breaking up and I thought, 'Well, that's that's news to me.'"

"We're on great terms. We're feeling stronger than ever. We're loving and supporting each other through even all the chapters that we're in now and [are] excited for the future," he added. "We can't wait to go on tour next year together."

