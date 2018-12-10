Floyd Parton, brother of country music legend Dolly Parton, died on Dec. 6, at the age of 61. No cause of death has yet been announced.

News of Floyd's death was first released in an obituary published by Atchley Funeral Home, of Sevierville, Tennessee, which praised the songwriter as "a renaissance man" and a "man of many talents and areas of knowledge."

"He was an avid outdoorsman and had an abundant knowledge of nature as well as being an incredible cook," the obit shared of Floyd's life and legacy, adding "Floyd was a talented songwriter and composer."

Two of the most famous songs Floyd penned were "Rockin’ Years," recorded by Dolly and Ricky Van Shelton in 1991, as well as "Nickels and Dimes," which Dolly released in 1978.

The "Jolene" singer, who is currently promoting her work on the soundtrack for the Netflix dramedy Dumplin', has yet to comment publicly on her brother's death.

Floyd is survived by his numerous siblings, as well as several nieces and nephews. According to Atchley Funeral Home, "The family held a private service." In lieu of flowers, the family asks that fans donate to Sevierville's My People Senior Activity Center.

