Former 'Bachelorette' JoJo Fletcher Shares Her Tips for a Better Backyard

Former Bachelorette JoJo Fletcher can finally watch the show again! Two years after finding love with fiance Jordan Rodgers on The Bachelorette, the couple are big fans of Becca Kufrin's season.

"You know, this is actually the first time that we've been watching the show since our season," Fletcher tells ET. "We took a little bit of a hiatus from it, but Jordan's really into this season."

The Dallas, Texas, native advises Kufrin to "take it one day at a time," and that's exactly what she and Rodgers are doing. These days, the two are focused more on home renovations than walking down the aisle. Fletcher, a home renovation expert, often showcases the houses she's remodeling on social media, and usually finds a way to get Rodgers involved.

"I think [I'm probably handier]," she confesses. "He's really good though at, like, just taking the sledgehammer and just going to town."

Fletcher, who is an ambassador for Marcus by Goldman Sachs, has the perfect tips for fans looking to improve their own homes.

"It was such a natural fit for me. I think the biggest question, or the most common question, I get is, 'Where do I start? How do I get my budget in order?' So when Marcus by Goldman Sachs came to me and showed me their home improvement loan, it was amazing," she says. "They offer this fixed rate, no-fee home improvement loan up to $40,000, which is a lot, and the greatest thing for home owners is they can use these funds however they would like, so that's a benefit."

One big thing on Fletcher's bucket list is a functional backyard for the summer. "I love summertime because I love being outdoors," she explains.

"One of the biggest things that I think I'm seeing lately, and is very functional, is doing outdoor kitchens," she continues. "You kind of want to be in an area where you're gathering with people. So to have a full prep kitchen outdoors I think is amazing."