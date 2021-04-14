A white former police officer is facing a criminal charge for fatally shooting a Black man during a traffic stop, investigators announced Wednesday. Former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter will be charged with second-degree manslaughter for the death of Daunte Wright, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said in a statement.

The agency said the Washington County Attorney's Office will file charges later Wednesday. Potter, a 26-year veteran who killed Wright, 20, was taken into custody late Wednesday morning, the agency said. She resigned on Tuesday, along with the city's police chief, officials said.

Wright's killing has sparked nights of protests and more than 60 arrests were made overnight following clashes with law enforcement, CBS Minnesota reported.

On Monday, Police Chief Tim Gannon said Potter meant to use her Taser but instead grabbed her gun.

This story was originally published by CBS News on April 14, 2021 at 1:59 p.m. PT.

RELATED CONTENT:

Barack Obama, Beyoncé and More Speak Out After Death of Daunte Wright

Officer Who Killed Daunte Wright & Brooklyn Center Police Chief Resign

Timberwolves' Game Postponed Following Police Killing of Daunte Wright

Lil Baby Enlists Activists for Black Lives Matter Performance This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery