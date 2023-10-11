Former NFL player, Sergio Brown, is in police custody in connection with the death of his mother.

Myrtle Brown, 73, was found dead in a creek near her home last month. Authorities ruled her death a homicide and her son, Sergio was listed as the prime suspect.

Investigators said Brown had traveled to Mexico. He was deported and taken into custody on Tuesday near San Diego.

Brown is awaiting extradition to Maywood, Illinois to face charges of first-degree murder.

Sergio Brown joined the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2010. He played two years in New England followed by stints with the Colts, Jaguars, and Bills.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Maywood Police Investigations Sergeant Pezdek at 708-368-4131 or the Maywood Police Department Anonymous Tip Line at 708-450-1787.

