Former NFL Star Keyshawn Johnson Mourns 25-Year-Old Daughter's Death

Keyshawn Johnson shared on Monday that his daughter Maia had died. She was 25. The EPSN NFL analyst and radio host shared the news on social media along with an emotional tribute to his late daughter.

"It is with incredible sadness that I have to share the news about the passing of my beautiful Daughter Maia. Maia, as my first born child, has been the joy of my, and her Mother Shikiri’s, life," the former NFL star wrote. "She came into our lives just as we were both coming of age as adults and has been a constant beloved presence for both of us."

Details surrounding his daughter's death were not made clear, but the former wide receiver said his family is "devastated by her loss."

"We are heartbroken and devastated by her loss. Shikiri, Maia’s siblings, our family and me appreciate your thoughts and prayers at this difficult time.We also all appreciate your support and respect for our privacy as we move forward," he said. "Thank you all, God Bless. Keyshawn Johnson, Sr."

EPSN released a statement in support of the Super Bowl champion and his family following his post.

"Our thoughts are with Keyshawn and his family as they deal with this unthinkable tragedy. He has the full support of his ESPN family," EPSN's PR account tweeted.

Statement from ESPN on the passing of Keyshawn Johnson's daughter, Maia: "Our thoughts are with Keyshawn and his family as they deal with this unthinkable tragedy. He has the full support of his ESPN family." https://t.co/tQFc6R6Txk — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) March 15, 2021

Johnson has three other children, Keyshawn Jr., London, and Vance.

