Former President George H.W. Bush Hospitalized for Low Blood Pressure One Month After Wife Barbara's Death

Former President George H.W. Bush has been hospitalized with low blood pressure and fatigue, the second such hospitalization in the last month.

The 93-year-old was hospitalized in April with a blood infection, less than a week after mourning the death of his wife, Barbara Bush. On Sunday, Bush's office released a statement detailing his latest hospital stay.

"President @GeorgeHWBush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care (@SMHCHealth) today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue," Bush spokesman Jim McGrath announced on Twitter. "He will likely remain there for a few days for observation. The former president is awake and alert, and not in any discomfort."

Bush has been hospitalized a few times over the past year or so. In January 2017, he and his wife were both hospitalized after he experienced a "shortness of breath," likely associated with pneumonia, and she experienced fatigue and coughing. His wife's health declined in the ensuing year and last month, it was announced that she would no longer receive medical treatment for her ongoing health issues. She passed away two days after the announcement.

After Bush's most recent hospitalization in April, his office announced that he was "responding to treatments and appears to be recovering."

For more back on the Bushs' health issues, watch the video below.

