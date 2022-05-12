Nearly 30 years after Forrest Gump, co-stars Tom Hanks and Robin Wright are reuniting for a new film. The pair is set to star in Here, an adaptation of the graphic novel by Richard McGuire.

Hanks and Wright will also reunite with Forrest Gump director Robert Zemeckis and screenwriter Eric Roth on the project, which was announced ahead of the upcoming Cannes Film Festival. Here is described as "a breathtaking and revolutionary odyssey through time and memory. The innovative story is centered around a place in New England where from wilderness, and then, later, a home – love, loss, struggle, hope and legacy play out between couples and families over generations."

Miramax CEO Bill Block said in a statement, "It is a privilege to serve the vision of these renowned creators. We look forward to bringing this unique visual and emotional experience to the world."

Tom Rothman, Chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures’ Motion Picture Group, added, "I had the privilege to observe close at hand, Bob and Tom break the typical storytelling mode with Cast Away, to audiences’ immense delight. With Here, Eric and Bob have written another, perhaps even more remarkable, exquisitely emotional, and entirely unique story. At Sony, we believe in originality and in supporting great artists pushing the boundaries and so we are grateful to Bill Block and all the filmmakers for letting us join this grand journey."

Principal photography on Here is set to commence in September 2022, with Sony Pictures aiming for a theatrical release in 2023, in time for awards season.

Released in June 1994, Forrest Gump opened to tremendous success, becoming the top-grossing film in America that year. The movie earned 13 Academy Awards nominations and six wins, including Best Picture and Best Actor for Hanks.

