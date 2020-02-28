Fox News' Britt McHenry Reveals She Has a Brain Tumor

Britt McHenry, a popular commentator on Fox News, revealed shocking news about her health on Thursday.

The 33-year-old television personality revealed on Twitter that she has a brain tumor and will be undergoing surgery soon.

"I was trying to keep this relatively private," she wrote. "But as usual, things are being said without my consent. I have a brain tumor. I’m with an amazing medical team and surgery is imminent. Thank you for continued support and understanding at this time."

Prior to her sharing the news, she tweeted about getting an MRI for her neck and brain on Monday.

"Never had one before, pretty nervous," she wrote at the time.

Mary F. Calvert For The Washington Post via Getty Images

The following day she talked about being "overwhelmed" and pleaded for her followers to get checked out by doctors when they can.

"I had good & bad news today," she wrote. "Overwhelmed by the support by friends & strangers alike. With the best surgeons and doctors. Just another thing to take on 💪🏼. Please I can’t stress enough, make your check-ups. Get an MRI early. It could have saved me."

I was trying to keep this relatively private. But as usual, things are being said without my consent.



I have a brain tumor. I’m with an amazing medical team and surgery is imminent. Thank you for continued support and understanding at this time. — Britt McHenry (@BrittMcHenry) February 27, 2020

McHenry is a commentator on Fox News' 24/7 streaming service, Fox Nation. She is also a former ESPN reporter, having been featured on Sportscenter, Outside the Lines and NFL Live.

She has received a number of well wishes after her tweet, including from The View's Meghan McCain.

"Sending love and strength Brit. Please let me know if there's anything we can do," McCain tweeted.

Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly also tweeted to McHenry, "Sending you much love and strength. We are all behind you."

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Shannen Doherty Says 'Stress Is an Understatement' Amid Stage 4 Cancer Battle

Chrishell Stause Says Mom Has '1 to 2 Months to Live' After She's Diagnosed With Same Cancer That Killed Dad

Shannen Doherty Remembers Heartbreaking Moment She Found Out Her Cancer Had Returned

Related Gallery