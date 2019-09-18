The nanny named Fran might be one step closer to a comeback.

The Nanny star Fran Drescher, who also executive produced the classic ‘90s sitcom, tells ET that she has had talks with Cardi B’s team about bringing back her iconic character, Fran Fine, for a modern take on the show.

"That was just kind of laying out groundwork," Drescher says of the meeting. "I do think she's great, and she would be kinda like my top choice, if she's disciplined to do this show every week. It can be a grind, but she's got a baby now and it could be a very comfortable, lovely way to, you know, work, be seen worldwide, and still do mini-concert tours when you're on hiatus."

Drescher first started floating the idea of a Cardi B-fronted reimagining of the series, which ran on CBS from 1993 to 1999, late last year. Since then, Cardi has said she'd be down to slip into Fran’s famous frocks, at least on Instagram. Drescher says the two have yet to talk about the reboot personally, though she's quick to note that Cardi "compares herself to me a lot in photos."

It seems that Drescher is only interested in a reboot of the series, not a revival or follow-up along the lines of, say, Will & Grace.

"We would have to write it for somebody else, which I would be excited to do actually," she shares. "I could play Sylvia, the mom. And John Leguizamo could play [Fran’s dad], Morty. So, you know, we'll see. There's a lot of opportunities to do something fantastic with it and bring it right into the 21st century."

ET spoke with Drescher at NBC’s Comedy Stars Here event in Los Angeles on Monday, where she did tease that some big Nanny news would be announced in the coming weeks; it's unknown if it will be an official reboot announcement or, more likely, that the series will start streaming somewhere. It's currently only available in limited batches on Roku players, but there's definitely a demand for it. The DVD box sets are hard to come by, and dozens of Instagram accounts are devoted to the show, especially Fran Fine's fashions.

"It's kinda become a classic TV hit, and people who were just being born when the show started are now obsessed with it and are fans of mine, and I couldn't be more appreciative," Drescher gushes. "I always want to give my audience a lot of bang for their buck."

Part of that "bang," she says, will be delivered on her new NBC sitcom, Indebted, which is set to premiere at midseason. On Indebted, Drescher plays one half of a couple who goes bankrupt and are forced to move in with their grown son (Adam Pally) and his family.

NBC

"I'm really enjoying it," she says of returning to the world of TV comedy. Drescher’s last sitcom, Happily Divorced, wrapped up its run on TV Land in 2013.

"Everyone on the show is super nice and I'm just really enjoying myself," she reiterates. "It's sort of a role reversal because the son is more parental and we're more adolescent in our behavior. But it's fun playing an immature character! I love it. I did it on The Nanny and I'm doing it again. I really enjoy it. It's very lighthearted."

And Drescher is open to a Nanny reunion on Indebted, saying she’d love to invite Charles Shaughnessy, who played Maxwell Sheffield on The Nanny, and her TV mom, Renee Taylor, to come do guest spots.

"I'm sure they would be thrilled to come on, we just have to write it for them!" she exclaims.

Before Indebted premieres, Drescher's fans can get some up-close time with the star. Fran Drescher’s 2019 Master Class Health Summit takes place on Nov. 2 at the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion in Los Angeles.

"We're offering the most fascinating health information that you might not hear from your regular doctor," she notes. "Bringing to the people stuff they need to know, so they can make an informed decision about their health."

