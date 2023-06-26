Frankie Valli Marries Jackie Jacobs in Las Vegas Wedding

We can't take our eyes off this couple!

Frankie Valli, the falsetto-voiced frontman of the Four Seasons, best known for his hits "Sherry," "December, 1963 (Oh, What a Night)," and "Grease," married longtime love Jackie Jacobs in Las Vegas Monday at the Westgate Hotel, ET confirmed.

Speaking to the People following the loved-up affair Valli said, "It's terrific to have found love once again at this stage of my life."

Valli, 89, and Jacobs, 60, exchanged vows in a private ceremony with just the two of them, while Valli's 1967 hit, "Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You," played in the background.

As for the venue, it's a special one for Valli, who is set to kick off a year-long residency at the Westgate with the Four Seasons later this year.

In photos shared by the outlet, Jacobs, a former CBS marketing executive, wore a white bridal gown and was all smiles as she celebrated the special occasion. The bride opted to wear her hair in soft curls, pairing her wedding dress with a pair of dainty silver earrings. Valli, meanwhile. wore a navy suit, a white collared shirt with a simple gold chain.

While the pair have known each other since 2007, Jacobs told People that she and Valli didn't begin dating until 2015.

"We met at a restaurant in Los Angeles where he joined my friends and I for dinner," Jacobs recalled. "We kept in touch by phone until he called me and asked for a date in late 2015 and we've been together ever since."

The wedding marks Valli's fourth with the soulful crooner, whose real name is Francesco Stephen Castelluccio, first trying the knot with Mary Delgado in 1958. The pair would go on to welcome two daughters, Antonia and Francine. They divorced in 1971 and would face their fair share of tragedy as a family, with Delgado dying in 1980 following a car crash, and their daughter, Francine, dying just six months later of a drug overdose.

In 1974, Valli married MaryAnn Hannagan. The pair remained together for eight years before divorcing in 1982.

Two years later, he married Randy Clohessy, and the pair later had three sons: Francesco and twins Emilio and Brando. Valli and Clohessy separated in 2004 after 20 years of marriage.

