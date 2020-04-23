Fred the Godson, NYC Rapper, Dead at 35 From Coronavirus Complications

The Bronx is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Rapper Fred the Godson died on Thursday of complications from coronavirus, his rep confirmed to multiple outlets. He was 35.

Born Fredrick Thomas, the New York rapper broke out as part of XXL's 2011 Freshman Class, alongside the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Mac Miller, YG and more, eventually working with everyone from Busta Rhymes to Cam'ron to Diddy.

Fred released two mixtapes this year alone: Training Day, with Saturday Night Live alum Jay Pharoah, in January and Payback in March.

Fred revealed he was battling COVID-19 earlier this month, posting a photo of himself in the hospital to his Instagram on April 6. "I’m in here wit this Corvus 19 sh*t! Please keep me in y’all prayers!!!! #godisgreat," he wrote.

Fred's wife, LeeAnn Jemmott, spoke to News 12 The Bronx that same week. "I just felt like I was going to die,” she said when her husband was put on a ventilator. The couple has two young daughters. "We need him like he is our strength, he is our good vibes, our positivity."

RELATED CONTENT:

John Prine, Country Folk Legend, Dead at 73 of Coronavirus-Related Complications

Sam Smith Reveals They '100 Percent' Had Coronavirus But Did Not Get Tested

Cristina Cuomo on How She and Chris Are Coping in Coronavirus Quarantine

Related Gallery