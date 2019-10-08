The Cash Cab is officially back!

Monday night marked the return of the hit game show, which now airs five nights a week, Sunday through Thursday, right after Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. Original host Ben Bailey is back for the reboot, which has been Bravo-fied to include more pop culture questions and some special appearances by Bravolebrities! ET has your first look at one of those Bravo star cameos, as Million Dollar Listing New York’s Fredrik Eklund pops into the cab to surprise some unsuspecting players!

Fredrik immediately turns on the charm, and tells the group of pals (Bridget, Landon and Katherine) they need a team name. Because he works in real estate and so does Bridget, he offers up “Sex Percent.”

Watch it all play out here:

To see how Fredrik and “Sex Percent” do in the Cash Cab, tune in to the show this Thursday at 11:30 p.m. ET on Bravo. Cash Cab airs Sunday through Thursday at 11:30 p.m. ET.

