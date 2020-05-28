Before there was Hamilton or In the Heights, Lin-Manuel Miranda was the co-founder and member of a hip-hop improv troupe called Freestyle Love Supreme alongside director Thomas Kail and beatboxer Anthony Veneziale. Their performances eventually went from the streets to screen, for a short-lived TV series on Pivot, and finally to the Broadway stage, where the three reunited with performers like Christopher Jackson for a limited run at Booth Theatre in New York City during the fall of 2019.

Now, their journey is at the center of a new Hulu documentary, We Are Freestyle Love Supreme, which will chronicle their journey from the summer of 2005 to now as the young performers transformed into some of Broadway and TV’s biggest creators and stars, from Hamilton to FX’s Fosse/Verdon, starring Kail’s fiancée Michelle Williams.

According to the streaming platform, which released its first official look at the doc, director Andrew Fried’s film “recalls the creative dreams of youth and why this show still means so much to these accomplished performers.” First there was the beat... and then the rest is history!

In addition to Miranda, Kail, Veneziale and Jackson recounting their journey, the documentary will also feature appearances from Arthur Lewis, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Chris Sullivan, Bill Sherman, James Monroe Iglehart and Andrew Bancroft.

Hulu

We Are Freestyle Love Supreme premieres on Friday, June 5, on Hulu.

RELATED CONTENT:

Oscars 2020: Lin-Manuel Miranda Talks Bringing 'Hamilton' to the Big Screen (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

'Hamilton' Performance With Original Broadway Cast Headed to Theaters

Lin-Manuel Miranda Says 'In the Heights' Film Delayed Until 'We Can Safely Gather Again'

'Fosse/Verdon': Michelle Williams and Sam Rockwell Explain Transforming Into Broadway Legends (Exclusive)

Related Gallery