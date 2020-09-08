'Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' Drama Reboot Gets 2-Season Pickup at Peacock

Bel-Air is heading to Peacock. The streaming service has picked up the drama reboot of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air for two seasons, Will Smith announced on social media on Tuesday.

Set in modern-day, Bel-Air is a serialized one-hour dramatic adaptation of the '90s sitcom starring Smith. The show will lean into the series' original premise, following Will's complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. However, Bel-Air will dive deeper into the inherent conflicts, emotions and biases that were impossible to fully explore in a 30-minute sitcom format, while still delivering swagger and nods to the original show, Peacock said in a press release.

The series will be directed, co-written and co-executive produced by Morgan Cooper, who wrote and directed the four-minute spec trailer which debuted on social media in March 2019. The trailer, which currently has over 6 million views on YouTube caught the attention of Smith.

Chris Collins (The Man in the High Castle, The Wire) will serve as writer, showrunner and executive producer of Bel-Air. Westbrook Studios and Universal Television will serve as the studios on the project. The series is also executive produced by Smith, Terence Carter, James Lassiter, Miguel Melendez, Quincy Jones, Benny Medina, and Andy and Susan Borowitz.

Bel-Air's pickup comes just over a week after it was revealed that the cast of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air would be reuniting for an upcoming 30th anniversary special on HBO Max. ET has learned that Smith and the rest of the main cast -- Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons, Joseph Marcell, Daphne Maxwell Reid and Alfonso Ribeiro -- are slated to reunite for the special, scheduled to tape on Sept. 10. It will debut around Thanksgiving.

