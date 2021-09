G-Eazy Arrested on Misdemeanor Assault Charge in New York City

G-Eazy was recently arrested. ET has learned that the 32-year-old rapper was arrested Monday night in New York City, after allegedly striking a man, causing pain and redness.

The incident occurred at the Standard Hotel’s Boom Boom Room at 1 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 10, ET has learned.

The rapper, who is facing a misdemeanor assault charge, was released after Monday's arrest and given a desk appearance ticket to appear in court at a later date, ET has learned.

TMZ first reported the news, and said that G-Eazy's group got into an altercation with a few men, one of whom claimed that a member of the rapper's entourage hit him in the head with a glass bottle. That man was taken to the hospital, the outlet reported.

When the disagreement moved outside, TMZ reported, G-Eazy allegedly punched another man in the head. The NYPD told People that the 32-year-old man G-Eazy allegedly punched suffered redness and swelling to the head, but refused medical attention. A 29-year-old man was also punched during the incident, People reported.

Just days after the incident but prior to his arrest, G-Eazy attended MTV's Video Music Awards at New York's Barclays Center.

Watch the video below for more on this year's VMAs.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

MTV VMAs 2021: All the Best Moments This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Chlöe Bailey Reveals She Injured Her Shoulder During VMAs Performance

Machine Gun Kelly Says Backstage VMAs Drama Could Be Made into a Doc

Doja Cat's Stylist Details the VMAs Host's Worm Dress (Exclusive)

Related Gallery