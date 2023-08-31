Gabby Barrett Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 3 With Cade Foehner

Gabby Barrett and Cade Foehner's family is growing! The American Idol alums announced on Wednesday that Barrett is pregnant with the couple's third child.

Barrett spilled the news in a social media post, sharing a photo of her and Foehner together on stage with the caption "SWIPE for a surprise." In the second shot of her Instagram carousel, the phrase "BABY #3" is added to the image. Lastly, Barrett uploaded a video of herself laying in bed using an at-home fetal doppler machine to check on her baby's heartbeat. She added the hashtag #livingthedream to her sweet post.

The news comes less than one year after Barrett welcomed their second child, son Augustine Boone, in October 2022. He joined big sister Baylah May, who was born in January 2021.

Barrett and Foehner met in 2018 while competing on the 16th season of American Idol and wed the following year.

After the birth of their first child, Barrett opened up to ET about the new dynamics of their relationship.

"I don't know what it is that just makes your heart flutter all over again when you see like the person that you fell in love with now loving the person that you made together. It's just like something so special," she gushed. "... Motherhood, loving babies and loving your children, comes so naturally with motherly love and affection, and having your baby close, and you grow them in your tummy, all of that stuff. So when you see the dad that's all macho and manly turn soft... and he's [holding the baby and] all dirty and you're like, 'Ugh, gosh.'"

"He's very sweet. He's extremely selfless. He's very patient. He's all the things," Barrett continued of her husband. "Literally, if I had to write down a list, he checks off all of them, all the boxes... If you see him in person, you'll get to know him very quickly and [see] how he is towards me, which I'm very thankful for."

The family is currently on the road together amid Barrett's tour. She recently released a new single, "Glory Days," which is expected to be featured on an upcoming album.

