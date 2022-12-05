Gabourey Sidibe is giving fans an inside look at her secret wedding! After the 39-year-old actress revealed that she wed Brandon Frankel more than a year ago during Monday's appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan, Sidibe took to Instagram to share some BTS moments from their "kitchen counter" wedding.

The sweet photo slideshow included shots of Sidibe and Frankel showing off their wedding rings, their pet cat, Aaron, who attended the couple's at-home reception, and a romantic sunset dinner, which the actress said took place during the "thick of the pandemic."

"These are our official wedding photos! The Wedding at the kitchen counter featuring our rings by @happyjewelers, followed by an extremely lit reception with Aaron sniffing flowers sent to us and then a very romantic sunset dinner featuring our mask because we were still in the thick of the pandemic," Sidibe wrote, explaining the reason behind their secret, "kitchen counter" nuptials.

Sidibe said that the pair plan to have a wedding someday, but that she just couldn't wait any longer to say "I do" to Frankel.

Speaking about the moment on Live With Kelly and Ryan, Sidibe admitted that she's not a fan of weddings.

"The thing about weddings is I don't like them. Here's an example of how much I don't like weddings. I'm actually married. We got married over a year ago," Sidibe told the shocked co-hosts as her husband held up his ring finger in the audience to show off his silver band.

Sidibe also revealed that the nuptials were anything but traditional, sharing, "We got married at the kitchen table. It was just us."

Sidibe and Frankel announced their engagement on Instagram in November 2020.

"It’s weird that people think we’re already married but I guess our hearts and intentions for each other are just that clear to see. My BFF proposed and now I get to hold him forever," she wrote. "The funniest man I’ve ever met. The sweetest human to exist. @brandontour made up a song for when i put my bonnet on at night."

"The second I look a bit stressed and overwhelmed, he jumps into action to take over what he can for me. Every moment with him is a joy," she added. "He is the partner i thought I was too independent to need. I’ve learned so much about myself through him and I feel grateful and excited to learn more about the entire world with him by my side. My partner, my best friend, my cats’ daddy, my mans, my heart, my fiancé!!!"'

During her Live With Kelly and Ryan appearance, Sidibe also revealed that Frankel's proposal didn't quite go as planned. She said she went to go turn off a light in the house on her way out the door and found her now-husband's proposal setup complete with rose petals and balloons hours before she was supposed to.

"He's not that great at planning things," Sidibe quipped of her husband.

She added that she'd found photos of her engagement ring on his phone a month before he popped the question.

