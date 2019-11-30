Gabrielle Union knows that support is everything.

Days after a slew of celebs, including Ellen Pompeo and Ariana Grande, rallied around the actress following her exit from America's Got Talent,Union posted a photo of herself snuggled up with her husband, Dwyane Wade, who's seen giving her a kiss on the forehead.

"Lord, you KNOW I'm tryin... whew and breathe. Support is everything. ❤ @dwyanewade," the former Bring It On star captioned the Instagram pic.

Last week it was revealed that Union and Julianne Hough would not be returning to the competition show for the 2020 season. Days later, Variety published a report claiming that Union had expressed concern about the show's "toxic culture" to NBC's Human Resources department.

NBC and Fremantle, the production company behind AGT, responded to the report with a statement praising AGT's long history of "inclusivity and diversity," and explaining that its judging line-up is regularly "refreshed." However, Wade claimed on Twitter that his wife was fired and wanted to know why.

Union spoke out for the first time following her departure on Wednesday night. "So many tears, so much gratitude. THANK YOU! Just when you feel lost, adrift, alone... you got me up off the ground. Humbled and thankful, forever," she tweeted.

So many tears, so much gratitude. THANK YOU! Just when you feel lost, adrift, alone... you got me up off the ground. Humbled and thankful, forever ❤ — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) November 28, 2019

According to Variety, among the alleged incidents that occurred during Union's time on the show was an act that she found racially insensitive during the audition rounds. Additionally, sources claimed to the outlet that Union received specific critical network notes on her hairstyles, which were allegedly deemed "too black" for the AGT audience, and that she received these notes numerous times. A network insider denied the volume of those notes to Variety, claiming that there were only notes about "hair continuity" for both her and Hough.

NBC and Fremantle's statement to ET following the report read: "America’s Got Talent has a long history of inclusivity and diversity in both our talent and the acts championed by the show. The judging and host line-up has been regularly refreshed over the years and that is one of the reasons for AGT’s enduring popularity. NBC and the producers take any issues on set seriously."

