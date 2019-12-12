Gabrielle Union has a message for anyone who's been told they can't be themselves.

On Thursday, the 47-year-old actress posted a series of photos of her different hairstyles while on America's Got Talent. It was reported earlier this month that Union left the show after expressing concern about the show's "toxic culture" to NBC's Human Resources department.

According to Variety, sources claimed that Union received specific critical network notes on her hairstyles, which were allegedly deemed "too black" for the AGT audience, and that she received these notes numerous times. A network insider denied the volume of those notes to Variety, claiming that there was only feedback about "hair continuity" for both her and Julianne Hough, who also left the program.

"Unapologetically me. Be comfortable and confident with your whole a** self," Union captioned the hairstyle pics. "It might give others the fluuuxxx but never stop being you. You can shine on your own terms. And if you got something to say 🤷🏾‍♀️ I don't take notes rooted in anti-blackness. I love me as I am."

Following a five-hour meeting last week with Union over her concerns of a "toxic culture" on the set of AGT, NBC told ET they were launching a deeper investigation into her claims.

"The initial conversation was candid and productive. While there will be a further investigation to get a deeper understanding of the facts, we are working with Gabrielle to come to a positive resolution," a NBC spokesperson said in a statement.

Meanwhile, numerous celebrities and former AGT judges have spoken out in support of Union. Hough, who exited the show at the same time as the Bring It On star, recently spoke with ET about how she felt about Union's meeting with the network.

"I value everybody's voice and I just feel like everybody should be heard," she shared. "Whether that's publicly or privately, I feel like everybody has that choice and that right."

Sharon Osbourne, who was also previously a judge on AGT, was a bit more forthright with her feelings about how business was done at the show. Check out ET's incredibly candid interview with the TV personality:

