Congratulations are in order for Gael Garcia Bernal and Fernanda Aragonés!

The Mozart in the Jungle star and his girlfriend are expecting their first child together. ET has reached out to Bernal's rep for comment. The couple posed for photos at the premiere of Bernal's new movie, Old, at the Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City earlier this week, where the expectant mom showed off her baby bump.

Aragonés first confirmed her pregnancy earlier this month in an interview and photoshoot with L'Beauté. This is her second child. Bernal is also father to 12-year-old son Lázaro and 10-year-old daughter Libertad from his previous relationship with Dolores Fonzi.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

While speaking to the magazine, Aragonés expressed that this pregnancy has been "amazing."

"It is fun. I let (approximately) 12 years pass between my first pregnancy and my second. Getting pregnant again reaffirms me," she said in Spanish. "I am totally another person than I was at 23, and even moreso, above all, emotionally."

Bernal, meanwhile, stars in M. Night Shyamalan's upcoming thriller about a family who, while on their tropical vacation, discover a secluded beach that causes them and other resort guests to age rapidly, reducing their lives into a single day.

ET recently spoke to the Mexican actor ahead of the film's release about parenting and watching his children grow older, where he expressed, "You're never prepared enough but at the same time, stuff comes out naturally and all of a sudden [things work out]."

"What's interesting as a parent, there are things that sometimes you don't realize that you did really well without knowing," he continued. "You realize, 'How the hell did that happen?' But it happened...I think that's one of the strangest things about parenting; that sometimes things come out really well and you never knew how."

RELATED CONTENT:

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon Are Expecting Their First Child

Yvonne Strahovski Reveals She's Pregnant at 'Tomorrow War' Premiere

Alyssa Scott Seemingly Confirms She's Expecting Nick Cannon's 7th Baby

Cardi B Confirms She and Offset Are Expecting Baby Number Two After BET Awards Baby Bump Reveal This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery