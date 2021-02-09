Following the success of Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot is using her platform and reach to tell important stories about women all over the world in the upcoming docuseries National Geographic Presents: Impact With Gal Gadot.

“I started to understand the influence I had on young people in 2017, as soon as Wonder Woman was out,” Gadot revealed during the network’s panel at the virtual winter Television Critics Association press tour. As a result, “You start to think about, ‘OK, so I need to really be responsible and be truthful.’”

She added, “I felt like I had such a big reach to people and just wanted to do something good… I wanted to use my reach and my platforms to get to as many people and shed light on these amazing, incredible women’s stories.”

That led her to executive produce a new six-part, short-form series that follows resilient young women from global communities marred by violence, poverty, trauma, discrimination, oppression and natural disasters as they overcome various obstacles and do extraordinary things. Each episode is directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker Vanessa Roth.

While the series is focused on a few specific stories, spanning from Detroit to Brazil, Gadot said “there’s endless stories to tell.” It was just a matter of finding the most “extraordinary” ones to feature here. No matter what, “all of these women are just incredible and they are the real heroes. I keep on calling them my women of wonder because they are the true heroes,” she said.

The actress added that while “I go to set and I get dressed and I get my costume and sword and everything, I fight, but to make believe. They actually are there on the ground, sweating and all they can to really make the world a better place.”

National Geographic Presents: Impact With Gal Gadot premieres this spring.

