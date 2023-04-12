'Game of Thrones' Prequel 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight' Coming to HBO: Everything to Know
Fresh off the heels of House of the Dragon starting production on season 2, HBO has given the green light to another Game of Thrones prequel.
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, based on George R.R. Martin's Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas, is set 100 years before the events of Game of Thrones and follows two unlikely heroes who arrive at Westeros: the young, naive but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg.
Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends.
Martin will write and serve as an executive producer, along with Ira Parker. House of the Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal and Vince Gerardis will also executive produce.
This is the second Game of Thrones project to come to fruition, following the House Targaryen prequel series, House of the Dragon. Original Game of Thrones star Kit Harington is attached to a Jon Snow sequel spinoff series currently in development at HBO.
