News

'Game of Thrones' Star Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson Welcomes Baby Boy With Wife Kelsey Henson

By Jennifer Drysdale‍
Hafþor Julius Bjornsson attends the "Game Of Thrones" Season 8 Premiere on April 03, 2019 in New York City.
Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Congrats to Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson! The Game of Thrones star and his wife, Kelsey Henson, welcomed their first child together on Saturday, they announced on Instagram. 

"Our beautiful baby boy made his grand entrance into the world at 11:19 AM on September 26th 2020 after a short and intense six hours. 3530 grams and 52 cm. The birth was the most powerful, life changing, empowering thing I’ve ever done in my entire life. We are all doing well and settling in at home as three!" Henson shared on Sunday.

Björnsson -- who played "The Mountain" on the HBO series -- is also dad to daughter Theresa Líf, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend, Thelma Björk Steimann. He told the story of his son's birth on his Instagram post, noting that he's already introduced his daughter and son to each other via phone call. 

"After an extremely hard 2 hours and 19 mins of pushing our healthy, strong, beautiful boy arrived weighing 3530 grams, 52 cm long," he said. "To finish the most beautiful, awe inspiring labour was the most wonderful phone call to my daughter to introduce her to her new little brother."

View this post on Instagram

26.09.2020 . 6am Kelsey woke me up telling me she had been losing her water, I immediately jumped out of bed and said alright let’s go, she stayed calm and replied with a laugh and said, no we are not going yet. I then asked to call our midwives to which she replied again no let’s just wait for awhile. . 7:15am we call our friend to come photograph the labour, the midwife and doula. Once the midwife arrived she checked out the progress and we were surprised to learn Kelsey was already 5cm dilated. The midwife asked if she was ready to go to the birthing centre or wanted to try out that bath at home and Kelsey, still remaining calm, decided to try the bath at home. While I was filling up the bath things started escalating quickly, the contractions were much stronger lasting over a minute and were anywhere from 2-3 min apart. The midwife then said she thought we should head to the clinic and finally Kelsey agreed it was time. . 8:40am. We arrived at the Björkin, the birthing centre, after a quick 10 min drive. Right away Kelsey knew exactly what she wanted and asked how long until the birthing pool would be filled. The next fifteen minutes Kelsey paced around between contractions waiting for the tub to be filled. . 9:00am She was in the tub and immediately started to push. Things escalated super quickly. Throughout it all she did amazing. She was in complete control of her mind and body. She had strong opinions on exactly what she wanted and where she wanted to be. I am completely in awe of how strong she is, and so proud of her for everything she did to prepare herself throughout her pregnancy. It cannot be put into words how proud I am and how I feel about this experience. . 11:19am After an extremely hard 2 hours and 19 mins of pushing our healthy, strong, beautiful boy arrived weighing 3530 grams, 52 cm long. . To finish the most beautiful, awe inspiring labour was the most wonderful phone call to my daughter to introduce her to her new little brother ❤️ . 5:30pm We arrive back at home both mom and baby doing super well and spent our first night as three together. . We have decided on a name and cannot wait to share it with you all soon.

A post shared by Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson (@thorbjornsson) on

Björnsson is the latest Game of Thrones star to welcome a baby this year. Sophie Turner, who played Sansa Stark on the series, welcomed a baby girl named Willa in July. 

A source told ET soon after Turner gave birth that her bond with husband Joe Jonas had strengthened. 

"Although circumstances are different right now because of the [coronavirus] pandemic, Joe was there for the birth of his daughter," the source said. "The couple is happy they now have time to spend at home with their daughter and get used to their new life together."

Kit Harington, who played Jon Snow on Game of Thrones, is also expecting his first child with wife Rose Leslie, who played Ygritte.

See more in the video below. 

RELATED CONTENT: 

Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Expecting First Child Together

Sophie Turner Shares Throwback Pics From Pregnancy

Sophie Turner Reunites With a Precious 'Game of Thrones' Prop

Related Gallery