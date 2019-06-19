Nikolaj Coster-Waldau is eyeing a return to TV with a new role in the FX pilot, Gone Hollywood.

On Wednesday, it was announced that he has joined the star-studded cast of the fictional period drama about a Hollywood talent agency in the 1980s as Jack DeVoe. The other actors on the project include John Magaro (The Umbrella Academy) as Eli Zeller, Lola Kirke (Mozart in the Jungle) as Abbie Jinks, Ben Schnetzer (Pride) as Robbie Riese as well as longtime actors Jonathan Pryce as Benny Landau and Judd Hirsch as Lev Kertzman.

Filling out the rest of the cast in recurring roles are Nelson Franklin, Eric Lange, Sarah Ramos, Peta Sergeant and Jeremy Shamos.

According to FX, Gone Hollywood, which was written by and is being directed by Ted Griffin, follows a group of talent agents who defect from an old-guard institution to found their own. Quickly skyrocketing to dominance, the new agency disrupts the industry and changes movies forever. The show is expected to blend its fictional characters with real-life entertainment figures and events of the time.

Following the end of Game of Thrones, the actor, who earned an Emmy nomination for his portrayal as Jaime Lannister on the HBO drama, has largely been working on films, including Domino, which hit theaters in May. Other upcoming movies include Notat and Suicide Tourist.

Happy with Jaime’s journey over the course of the series, Coster-Waldau told ET he’s “going to miss working on a scale and a level like we have for the past nine years.” Of course, Coster-Waldau is not the only Game of Thrones star keeping busy now that the series is over. Sophie Turner was most recently seen in Dark Phoenix, while the rest have projects coming out over the next few months.

