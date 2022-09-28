Garcelle Beauvais on the Legacy of 'The Real' and Possibly Joining a Reboot (Exclusive)
Garcelle Beauvais is looking back on her time on The Real. ET's Deidre Behar spoke to the 55-year-old TV personality at the HISTORYTalks 2022 event in Washington D.C. on Saturday, and she fondly remembered the show, which aired its series finale in June.
"I really felt like that was a niche that we had, that we could talk about our community. Even though we were women of color, we had different perspectives and different views," Beauvais told ET. "I hope I get to do it again one day soon, 'cause that's really the platform I enjoy."
Given that, Beauvais said she would "absolutely" be down for a reboot of the talk show.
"I wanna do it. I wanna talk about people's business," she quipped.
For now, though, she's enjoying this "new chapter" of her life.
"I'm open to so many things. I wanna produce. I wanna spend time with my kids before they go off to college, even though they just started high school," she said. "I just wanna continue doing what I what I love to do, and that's being an artist."
As for why she stepped out for the event, which was also attended by Julia Roberts and Gayle King, Beauvais told ET, "History is so important."
"I came from a country that no one expected anything from me, and I feel like I've lived the American Dream," the Haitian-born star said. "I've been able to leave my stamp here and there. I think that's what being an immigrant is about."
