Surprise! Garth Brooks just dropped new music -- and it's bound to make you cry.

The country legend took the stage at the 2018 CMA Awards in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday, performing a brand new song titled "Stronger Than Me."

"The fact you're unafraid to let your emotions show, just means you're stronger than me," Brooks crooned in the love song, dedicated to his wife, fellow country star Trisha Yearwood, who sat spotlighted in the front row during her husband's emotional performance.

Both Brooks and Yearwood were teary-eyed by the end of the song, which concluded with the heartbreaking line, "If I had a choice, I'd pray that God takes me first, 'cause you're stronger than me."

Yearwood told ET's Nancy O'Dell on the red carpet before the awards show that she was nervous for her husband's performance -- because she hadn't yet heard the song.

"I'm sure people think, 'Oh, he probably sang it for her,' I have not heard this thing. I swear," she said. "I really don't know what it's gonna be. I trust him, so I'm sure it's gonna be wonderful. But I'm just nervous."

And while Brooks admitted that he struggled with his emotions during rehearsals -- "I got through the second line and started crying" -- he was confident that his performance would go off without a hitch. "Of course I'm gonna get through it!" he told Yearwood and O'Dell.

"He cries at commercials, how's he gonna do this?" his wife teased.

Brooks initially teased that there would probably be tears onstage while speaking with Taste of Country on Tuesday. "I think this is a song every relationship can understand," the country crooner explained.

Brooks, 56, and Yearwood, 54, tied the knot in December 2005. Hear more on their love story in the video below.

