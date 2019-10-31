Gavin Rossdale spent his birthday with family.

The singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a photo from his 54th birthday celebration. Joining him for the big day were his children, including 5-year-old Apollo, 11-year-old Zuma and 13-year-old Kingston, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Gwen Stefain. Rossdale's oldest daughter, 30-year-old Daisy, who he shares with Pearl Lowe, was also at his birthday bash.

In the sweet selfie, which was taken by Zuma, all four of Rossdale's kids smile while hanging out with their dad.

"I am in heaven," the Bush frontman gushed in the caption. "Grateful for these four miracles."

Rossdale also posted on his Instagram Story, sharing a pic of all four of his kids riding in a car. "I made All these And They're my best Work," he wrote alongside the snap.

Instagram

Meanwhile, Daisy also shared snaps from the evening out, posting the same pic as Rossdale as well as a selfie of all five attendees, which was taken by the birthday boy himself.

"Happiest birthday dad @gavinrossdale," she wrote alongside the photos. "We all love you with all our hearts and we are very lucky you made us ♥️🎂🎈"

Rossdale was clearly grateful for the birthday love, dubbing it the "best birthday ever" in the caption.

Kingston too got in on the birthday love, sharing a selfie with his dad on Instagram. "I love you so much dad!!" he captioned the photo. "Happy birthday!!! 🤗❤️❤️"

Back in 2017, Rossdale gushed about his kids to ET's Nischelle Turner, quipping, "They're no wallflowers."

He also discussed how he works to protect his four children from the spotlight, something he said he achieved by being "mainly a dad."

"It's just spending time with them... Just corralling them, and being with them, and protecting them by just your presence that I think accounts for a lot," he said. "... For me it's just about spending really good time with them and just, like, letting them know they're the center of the universe. That's it."

