Gayle King is opening up about becoming a grandmother. The CBS Mornings co-host talked to ET about the exciting new role in her life and why her best friend, Oprah Winfrey, won't be the godmother to her grandchild. But it's not because she doesn't want her to be.

"Well, she's already godmother to my favorite son and favorite daughter, so I don't see her being godmother to the grandchildren."

And while Winfrey may have a say in what King's "grandma name" is going to be, King hasn't settled on a favorite just yet.

"I'm trying to come up with a cool name, but I know I don't want to be Grandma or Nana. I'm very excited about a first grandchild, so I'm trying to come up with a great name," King shared. "But her due date is mid-September and there's no way she's gonna make it to mid-September because she looks ready to pop, pop, pop right now, and I am so psyched about it. I can't wait. I can't wait."

King has been workshopping some names with Winfrey and her TV co-hosts, Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson, and while she revealed that Winfrey has nixed a few of them, as the grandma, she's going to make the final choice in the end.

"Oprah has the final say," King joked, before clarifying that she's the one who will decide on the name. "She doesn't have final say on what my grandma name's gonna be."

It's an exciting time for King all around, who gushed about being back in New York City to host their new show after going virtual during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I can't even express how exciting it was, honestly, when I pulled up this morning. And just to see -- and I've said this before -- the lights of Times Square. I felt the energy was different," King said. "Just pulling up to the building I felt the energy was different. And then even the first day, you know I can't even say, because we've been rehearsing, we've been doing camera blocking and camera angles and want to get all that right. And I think all of us just felt, 'Let's just do it.' We just want to do it. And now that you have the first one under your belt, you can say, 'OK, we got something here. We got something here.'"

CBS Mornings will tackle hard news and it will also dive into in-depth pieces, covering a wide range of topics, from sports, climate, and tech to race, health, parenting and personal finance, all while having a little fun too.

"Listen, the news can be very serious business," King explained. "Let's have fun when we can. 'Cause the news isn't always a 'ha ha.' Nor are we trying to be comedians, but there is a way to get the news and entertain and have a good time."

CBS Mornings airs weekdays at 7:00 a.m. ET on CBS.

Tune in to tonight's episode of Entertainment Tonight for more of ET's interview with Gayle King.

RELATED CONTENT

Gayle King Is Banning Unvaccinated Family Members From Her Gatherings

Oprah Winfrey Reveals the One Time Gayle King Wished She Was Her

Gayle King Shows Off Daughter Kirby's Baby Bump -- See the Sweet Pics!

Gayle King Shares How Her and Oprah Winfrey Reacted to the Derek Chauvin Court Verdict This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery