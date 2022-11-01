Gayle King has nothing but good things to say about Sherri Shepherd amid her new talk show's early success. ET's Rachel Smith was speaking to Shepherd at the New York premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever when King joined in to give her friend a hug and sing her praises.

"I'm so happy for her," King gushed. "Listen, she said she wanted to bring light, she wanted to bring love, she wanted to bring funny -- ding, ding, ding. Mission accomplished!

"And the numbers are good," the CBS Mornings co-host said before making her way down the carpet.

Shepherd officially made her debut as a talk show host in September, after launching her daytime talk show, Sherri.

The Daytime Emmy Award winner kicked off the first episode with a sweet monologue, giving her audience a brief introduction to their host.

"I just want to say if you don’t know, welcome to the Sherri show," she said. "And in case you don’t know, I am Sherri Shepherd. I am a comedian, I am an actress, I’m an Emmy-winning former co-host of The View... I’m also a mother, a girlfriend and I’m also the girl next door who just happens to be living her dream because I’m hosting my own talk show!"

So far, the show has seen guest appearances from some big stars, including Dionne Warwick, Kym Whitley and John Stamos, with Abbott Elementary's Sheryl Lee Ralph making an appearance later this month.

Ahead of the show's premiere, Shepherd told ET that both Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres were her industry inspirations ahead of her new show's premiere. "A little bit of Ellen, a little bit of inspiration of Oprah, a lot of the laughter of Ellen and put that together, and then you got Sherri and I am like, 'Let’s go,'" she said at that time.

In advance of her show's first season, Shepherd named Lizzo, Michelle Obama, and Michael B. Jordan as her dream guests.

Sherri airs weekdays at 10:00 a.m. on FOX.

