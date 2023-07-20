'Gen V' Reveals Premiere Date and Teaser Art for 'The Boys' Spinoff

A new generation of superheroes is coming to Prime Video thanks to the anticipated new series, Gen V. On Thursday, the streaming platform revealed the premiere date and teaser art for the upcoming spinoff of The Boys.

Gen V will premiere Friday, Sept. 29 with the first three episodes of season 1 before debuting weekly until the finale, which is set for Nov. 3. Additionally, the first look at the series showcases Jaz Sinclair's debut as Marie Moreau, a role first teased with a photograph in The Boys season 3 episode, "The Only Man in the Sky."

According to Prime Video, Gen V "explores the training of the first generation of superheroes to know about Compound V, and that their powers were injected into them, rather than God-given. These young, competitive heroes put their physical and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the school’s highly coveted top ranking."

Not only that, but "they quickly come to learn that ambition comes with sacrifice, and the difference between right and wrong is not as clear as they once believed. When the university’s dark secrets come to light, the students must come to grips with what type of heroes they are going to become."

In addition to Sinclair as Marie, Gen V also stars Chance Perdomo as Andre Anderson, Lizze Broadway as Emma Shaw, Maddie Phillips as Cate Dunlap, London Thor and Derek Luh as Jordan, Asa Germann as Sam Riordan as well as Shelley Conn. Also appearing in recurring roles are Patrick Schwarzenegger as Golden Boy, Sean Patrick Thomas as Polarity and Marco Pigossi as Doctor Edison Cardosa.

Season 1 will also feature guest stars Clancy Brown and Jason Ritter, as well as appearances from Jessie T. Usher, Colby Minifie, and P.J. Byrne, reprising their respective roles from The Boys as Reggie Franklin, Ashley Barrett and Adam Bourke. Additionally, Jensen Ackles said he will make a cameo as Soldier Boy.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Reaper alums, Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters, serve as showrunners and executive producers.

Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Craig Rosenberg, Nelson Cragg, Zak Schwartz, Erica Rosbe and Michaela Starr also serve as executive producers on the spinoff series while Brant Englestein, Sarah Carbiener, Lisa Kussner, Gabriel Garcia, Aisha Porter-Christie, Judalina Neira and Loreli Alanís are co-executive producers.

The new series is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios, in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures and Original Film.

The art and release date for Gen V, meanwhile, comes months after Prime Video first debuted a brief video of season 1, teasing what's to come from the spinoff.

