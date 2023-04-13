Gene Simmons Forced to Perform Sitting Down After Falling Ill During KISS Concert
Gene Simmons was not his usual self during KISS' concert Wednesday night in Brazil, where he was forced to perform while sitting down after falling ill.
In video shared on social media, the 73-year-old rock star can be seen holding his bass while sitting in a chair. The one-minute video then cuts to Paul Stanley telling the audience at Arena da Amazônia in Manaus, Brazil they're going to have to stop the concert to tend to Simmons.
"We're gonna have to stop," he says. "Because we love him, right? Let's give Gene a really loud, 'Gene!' One, two, three. Gene!'"
According to People, the concert was halted for about five minutes before Simmons returned to the stage to perform "Say Yeah" while sitting down.
ET has reached out to Simmons' rep for comment.
Back in March, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers announced the final dates of their End of the Road tour. The band said their final shows will take place where it all started 50 years ago, New York City.
"KISS was born in New York City. On 23rd Street. Half a century ago. It will be a privilege and honor to finish touring at Madison Square Garden, 10 blocks and 50 years from where we first started,” the band said in a statement.
The final tour dates will be Dec. 1 and 2 at Madison Square Garden.
The End of the Road tour kicked off in 2019, but was paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
