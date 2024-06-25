General Hosptial fans, rejoice -- Jonathan Jackson is coming back as Lucky Spencer.

Nearly 10 years after the 42-year-old actor last appeared on the ABC soap opera, Jackson announced the big news on Instagram on Tuesday, telling his followers that the fan-favorite character will soon make his long-awaited return to Port Charles.

"Hey everyone, I just wanted to let you know that I will be returning to General Hospital this summer as Lucky Spencer super excited and I can't wait to dig in and see what's going on in Port Charles," Jackson said in a video message posted to his page.

Jackson is the original actor behind the role of Lucky -- the son of Luke and Laura Spencer (Anthony Geary and Genie Francis) -- and played the part on and off for more than two decades until officially departing in 2011. He returned briefly for a period in 2015, but hasn't been back to his roots since then.

In his Instagram announcement, Jackson continued, "[I'm] excited to see Genie Francis, obviously, and so many others. I just wanted to say thank you to all of the fans over the years. Your persistence and love has certainly played a part in all of this so just wanted to say thank you."

He also thanked General Hospital executive producer Frank Valentini and everyone at ABC for welcoming him back, ending his message by telling the fans that he will be seeing them "fairly soon."

It's unclear exactly when Jackson will officially reprise his role on the series, but according to Deadline -- who first reported the news of the actor's homecoming -- he is expected to be playing the part for quite some time.

Underneath the actor's post, fans and followers alike cheered for his reprisal of the character, who has also been played by Jacob Young and Greg Vaughan. "We can't wait to have you back in Port Charles! The countdown is on. 😆," replied General Hosptial's official Instagram account.

"The Jonathan Jackson from General Hospital is the only Jonathan Jackson I know!!!!!! I'm so excited, haven't watched in a while, but I may have to start. welcome back," one fan wrote in a comment.

"That first hug between you and Genie onscreen is going to set a lot of things right!" another person responded.

Rebecca Herbst (Elizabeth) and Jonathan Jackson (Lucky) in 'General Hospital' - Ron Tom/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Jackson won five Daytime Emmys during his run on the series before leaving to star in another ABC hit series, Nashville, alongside Hayden Panettiere and Connie Britton for six seasons. There, the musician and actor played Avery Barkley -- a songwriter and husband to Panettiere's character, Juliette Barnes.

The actor is also known for his roles in films and TV shows, like Tuck Everlasting, Venom, and Unsung Hero -- which premiered earlier this year.

