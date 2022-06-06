George Clooney and his wife, Amal Clooney, are kicking off their summer in style! On Monday, the power couple was spotted exiting a private plane in the south of France with their pals, Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford.

Per usual, Amal looked stunning in a bright pink dress that she paired with a brown belt, matching sandals and big sunglasses. As for George, he kept it casual with a black collared shirt, jeans, purple-shaded sunglasses and a backpack.

Cindy and Rande also looked ready for a vacation, with the supermodel sporting army green slacks, a flowy off-white blouse, several bracelets and sandals. Rande, meanwhile, wore a light blue collared shirt, jeans and also carried a backpack.

The longtime friends arrived in France on the fifth birthday of George and Amal's twins, Alexander and Ella.

Just last year during an interview on the WTF With Marc Maron podcast, George opened up what changed his perspective about marriage and kids.

"I didn't want to get married. I didn't want to have kids and then this extraordinary human being walked into my life, and I just fell madly in love and I knew from the minute I met her that everything was going to be different," the 61-year-old actor said of his wife. "Literally, the first moment I met her, I was like, 'Well, this is the most extraordinary, smart, brilliant, beautiful woman I'd ever met.'"

George and Amal tied the knot in 2014, but they hadn't always wanted to have kids.

"It was a discussion. Because we didn't discuss getting married. I just dropped it on her, and it was a surprise," George explained on the podcast. "We'd been married for about a year, and we were at a friend's house and they had a kid there that was loud and obnoxious and I was like, 'Ugh, s**t.'"

Oddly, that experience inspired the couple to have a conversation about becoming parents.

"We went outside for a walk. And she'd never thought about it really," George recalled. "And [Amal] said, 'We're awfully lucky in life.' And I said, 'Yeah we are. Lucky we found each other.' And she said, 'Seems like that luck should be shared with some other folks.' And I thought about it for maybe a minute of silence, the two of us sat there. I don't think any of us had made a decision, and I just said, 'Well, I'm in if you're in.' And she just said, 'I think we should try.'"

For more on George and Amal's happy family, check out the video below.

