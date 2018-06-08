George H.W. Bush Shares Touching Birthday Message to Late Wife Barbara

Barbara Bush is gone but not forgotten.

George H.W. Bush took to social media on Friday to pen a heartfelt tribute to his late wife on what would have been her 93rd birthday.

"Sending our gratitude and family love on this special day to all who are helping carry forward the selfless work of one Barbara Pierce Bush," the former president wrote alongside four wonderful pictures of Barbara giving back to the community. "She loved helping others and did so with a joyful heart. Knowing there are so many out there who share her passion puts joy in our hearts."

The former first lady died on April 17 at the age of 92. Her husband of 73 years was right by her side during her final moments. Following her death, Bush released a touching message remembering his wife.

"I always knew Barbara was the most beloved woman in the world, and in fact I used to tease her that I had a complex about that fact," Bush's statement read, which was tweeted by the former president's post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath. "But the truth is the outpouring of love and friendship being directed at The Enforcer is lifting us all up. We have faith she is in heaven, and we all know life will go on -- as she would have it. So cross the Bushes off your worry list."

The two had been married since 1945, and had six children together -- former President George W. Bush, as well as sons Jeb, Neil and Marvin, and daughters Dorothy and Robin. Robin died at the age of three from leukemia.

Barack and Michelle Obama, Melania Trump and countless other close friends, family and politicians paid their respects at Barbara's funeral at St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Houston, Texas.

