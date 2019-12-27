George Michael's family is going through another tragedy.

On Christmas Day, the three-year anniversary of Michael's death, the singer's younger sister, Melanie Panayiotou, died, ET can confirm.

John Reid, the family attorney, tells ET that the family has asked him to issue the following statement: "We can confirm that very tragically Melanie has passed away suddenly. We would simply ask that the family’s privacy be respected at this very sad time. There will be no further comment."

The 55-year-old was found dead in her London home, multiple outlets report. TMZ adds that Panayiotou was found by her sister, Yioda. At this time, her death is not being treated as suspicious, according to multiple reports.

On Christmas Day in 2016, Michael died at age 53 of heart failure in his sleep at his country home in London.

"It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period," his rep told ET at the time. "The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage."

