Gerard Butler and Morgan Brown Split After 6 Years Together

Gerard Butler and Morgan Brown have called it quits. The 50-year-old actor and the real estate developer and designer have broken up after more than six years together, multiple outlets report.

Butler and Morgan first started dating in 2014, and were off and on for a couple years before calling it quits in 2016. They were linked again in 2017, when PDA pics of them at the beach surfaced.

In photos obtained by Just Jared earlier this month, the couple was spotted together in Venice Beach, California. In the PDA shots, the P.S. I Love You actor kissed Brown while wearing a mask.

Back in July, the same outlet obtained pics of the couple picking up food to go in Los Angeles.

People was the first to report the news of their split.

