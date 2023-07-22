Ahead of Family Guy's return with season 22, ET has the exclusive first look at the all-new episodes following the hilarious antics of Peter Griffin and his wife, Lois, their three kids, Meg, Chris and Stewie, and their loyal dog, Brian. The reel comes as Fox screened "Fertilized Megg," the upcoming premiere of creator Seth MacFarlane's long running animated series during the 2023 San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday.

In the first episode for the new season, which debuts on Fox in October, "Meg agrees to be Bruce and Jeffery’s surrogate causing a pregnant Meg to annoy her family. But, when the couple fails to pick up the baby, the Griffins must take care of their new family member."

Elsewhere, as teased in the five-minute-long preview, "Peter gets a job at the Stop n’ Shop and takes a vacation to Florida with Lois. Additionally, Stewie and Brian help each other get over their mutual fear of showers and compete for sales against Bruce at the flea market." Later in season 22, "Lois joins Chris' school as a substitute teacher."

The first look at the upcoming season also comes after Family Guy earned its 31st Emmy nomination, with longtime voice star, Alex Borstein, recognized in the Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance category for the upcoming 75th annual Emmy Awards. This marks her fourth nomination in the category, which she also won once in 2018.

Of course, Borstein is the iconic voice behind Lois, while MacFarlane lends his vocal chops to Peter, Stewie and Brian. Additionally, Seth Green continues to play Chris while Mila Kunis returns as Meg and Arif Zahir is back as neighbor Cleveland Brown, after taking over for Mike Henry starting in season 20.

Family Guy, meanwhile, makes its return alongside the iconic Fox Animation Domination lineup, with The Simpsons back for season 35 and Bob's Burgers back for season 14 while creator Dan Harmon's Krapopolis joins the mix with its debut season.

Family Guy premieres Sunday, Oct. 1 at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

