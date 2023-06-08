'Ghosts' Star Utkarsh Ambudkar and Wife Naomi Welcome Baby No. 3

Just in time for Father's Day! Utkarsh Ambudkar is introducing the world to his newborn baby girl!

The Ghosts star took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce that he and his wife, Naomi, welcomed their third child together.

Ambudkar posted a series of snapshots in a slideshow post, giving fans their first glimpse at his bundle of joy, and some cute pics of his wife and his other young kids spending time with the newest member of the family.

"Welcome to the human experience, Leka Lesina Indu Ambudkar," the proud dad wrote. "Your mama is a superhero and we can’t wait to teach you all the words to 'Regulate."

"God - if you’re real - thank you," Ambudkar added.

The couple first announced they were expecting a baby back in February when the actor took to Instagram to share a photo of his wife standing on a dock on the water, with idyllic rolling hillsides in the background, wearing a black dress that showed off her baby bump.

"Every day is ❤️" Ambudkar captioned the pic, adding, "New monster coming soon…"

The actor and his wife tied the knot in September 2019. The pair share an 8-year-old daughter, Tiare, and a 3-year-old son, Bhumi.

Congrats to the happy couple!

Related Gallery

RELATED CONTENT:

'Ghosts' Star Utkarsh Ambudkar and Wife Naomi Expecting Baby No. 3

Utkarsh Ambudkar Dishes on 'Ghosts' Season 2, 'Pitch Perfect'

‘Secret Celebrity Renovation’: Utkarsh Ambudkar on Giving Back to His Parents (Exclusive)

Live-Action 'Mulan' Star Utkarsh Ambudkar Defends Movie Not Being a Shot-for-Shot Remake (Exclusive)