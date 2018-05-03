Gigi Hadid Addresses ‘Vogue Italia’ Cover Controversy: ‘The Concerns That Have Been Brought Up Are Valid’

Gigi Hadid is speaking out about the controversy surrounding her new photo shoot for Vogue Italia.

The 23-year-old model found herself in hot water on Wednesday, when the publication shared a snap teasing the cover of their upcoming May issue. In the sultry shot, Hadid dons a bejeweled Dolce & Gabbana bodysuit and a crown, but most of the attention was on her skin, which many thought had been unnaturally darkened.

The model took to Twitter and her Instagram Story on Thursday to address the controversy surrounding the Steven Klein-shot cover.

“This is a photo of me returning home from shooting my Italian Vogue cover on April 3rd,” she captioned a paparazzi pic. “You can see the level I had been bronzed to on set that day.”

“Please understand that my control of a shoot 1. is non existent in terms of creative direction. 2. ends completely when I leave set, and anything done to a photo in post is out of my control fully,” Hadid continued. “The bronzing and photoshop is a style that S. Klein has done for many years and I believe was what was expected from the shoot (to show me in a different way creatively), BUT, although I understand what Vogue Italia’s intentions were, it was not executed correctly, and the concerns that have been brought up are valid.”

This isn’t the only controversy Hadid has addressed on social media in recent months. Earlier this year, she opened up about her battle with Hashimoto’s disease and critics of her fluctuating weight.

"For those of you so determined to come up w why my body has changed over the years, you may not know that when I started @ 17 I was not yet diagnosed w/Hashimoto’s disease; those of u who called me ‘too big for the industry’ were seeing inflammation & water retention due to that," she said at the time. "Although stress & excessive travel can also affect the body, I have always eaten the same, my body just handles it differently now that my health is better. I may be ‘too skinny’ for u, honestly this skinny isn’t what I want to be, but I feel healthier internally and am still learning and growing with my body every day, as everyone is."

