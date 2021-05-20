Gigi Hadid Twins With Daughter Khai in Adorable New Photo

Gigi Hadid and her daughter, Khai, are having a mommy-and-me moment. The supermodel took to Instagram Thursday to share a series of photos that included a pic of Hadid and Khai twinning in matching outfits. The pair wore looks from Isabel Marant's latest heart print collection. Hadid is seen wearing a white version over a long-sleeve thermal while her daughter rocks a light purple take on the print.

"Taurus szn photo dump," Hadid captioned the photo slideshow.

The photo dump also included some BTS moments from fashion shoots, a look at Hadid's birthday bash and time spent with boyfriend, Zayn Malik.

Hadid most recently shared a photo of Khai in celebration of Mother's Day weekend earlier this month.

"The rumors are true: my best friend, purpose, muse, greatest pride & joy! I" she wrote alongside photos showing her with her baby girl. "I feel so lucky and inspired bein your mama, my Khai !! An old soul full of sunshine, you light up everyone’s days! Thank you 🧡 thank you 💛 thank you 💕."

Hadid and Malik, welcomed their daughter in September, with a source telling ET earlier this year that the 26-year-old "is settling in to being a new mom perfectly."

"Motherhood has come to her with such ease," the source said. "She is such a natural."

As for the couple's relationship, the source says that the pair "are so in love and having a baby together has brought them even closer."

"They share the same values when it comes to culture, family and parenting," the source added. "Gigi and Zayn both have very close relationships with their families and raising their daughter with that same loving environment is very important to them."

