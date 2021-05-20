Gigi Hadid Twins With Daughter Khai in Adorable New Photo
Yolanda Hadid Shares Sweet Photo of Her 'Sunshine' Gigi Hadid an…
Dave Bautista on ‘Heartbreaking’ Decision Between ‘Army of the D…
Mila Kunis Admits She Thought Ashton Kutcher’s Uber and Bitcoin …
‘Friends’ Reunion Trailer: Watch the Cast Laugh and Cry on the F…
90 Day Fiancé: Jorge Nava Talks Weight Loss, His Ex Anfisa and I…
Blake Shelton Gets Caught Lying to Kelly Clarkson About a Gift S…
Jenny McCarthy Totally Floored After Husband Donnie Wahlberg's R…
Blake Shelton Reveals When He and Gwen Stefani Are Planning to G…
Ben Affleck Initiated Reunion With Jennifer Lopez and They’re ‘E…
'Supernatural': Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki Can't Stop Lau…
Tamar Braxton and Tamera Mowry-Housley Gush Over Each Other Afte…
Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Say They're More in Love Than Ever…
Joseline Hernandez Talks Her Wendy Williams Interview and 'Josel…
'The Masked Singer': Jenny McCarthy Shuts Down Rumors of Donnie …
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck ‘Care About Each Other a Great De…
‘Mission: Impossible’ Tom Cruise on Breaking His Rule ‘Not to Do…
‘This Is Us’ Will End After Six Seasons
Demi Lovato Comes Out as Non-Binary and Changes Pronouns to They…
90 Day Fiancé: Angela on Losing 100 Pounds and if She's Contempl…
Amelia Hamlin Recreates Mom Lisa Rinna’s Memorable Looks in New …
Gigi Hadid and her daughter, Khai, are having a mommy-and-me moment. The supermodel took to Instagram Thursday to share a series of photos that included a pic of Hadid and Khai twinning in matching outfits. The pair wore looks from Isabel Marant's latest heart print collection. Hadid is seen wearing a white version over a long-sleeve thermal while her daughter rocks a light purple take on the print.
"Taurus szn photo dump," Hadid captioned the photo slideshow.
The photo dump also included some BTS moments from fashion shoots, a look at Hadid's birthday bash and time spent with boyfriend, Zayn Malik.
Hadid most recently shared a photo of Khai in celebration of Mother's Day weekend earlier this month.
"The rumors are true: my best friend, purpose, muse, greatest pride & joy! I" she wrote alongside photos showing her with her baby girl. "I feel so lucky and inspired bein your mama, my Khai !! An old soul full of sunshine, you light up everyone’s days! Thank you 🧡 thank you 💛 thank you 💕."
Hadid and Malik, welcomed their daughter in September, with a source telling ET earlier this year that the 26-year-old "is settling in to being a new mom perfectly."
"Motherhood has come to her with such ease," the source said. "She is such a natural."
As for the couple's relationship, the source says that the pair "are so in love and having a baby together has brought them even closer."
"They share the same values when it comes to culture, family and parenting," the source added. "Gigi and Zayn both have very close relationships with their families and raising their daughter with that same loving environment is very important to them."
RELATED CONTENT
Bindi Irwin, Gigi Hadid, Gabrielle Union & More Celebrate Mother's Day
Gigi Hadid Reveals Daughter Khai's Nickname
Gigi Hadid Talks Intense Home Birth With Zayn Malik
Related Gallery