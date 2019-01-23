A Jane the Virgin spinoff is coming to The CW!

Gina Rodriguez, who stars as Jane Villanueva in the original series, took to Instagram on Wednesday to confirm that the new series, titled Jane the Novela, has officially been picked up by the network. A rep for the network had previously confirmed to ET that a spinoff was in development back in December.

"We got good news from the CW! Jane will be birthing a SPIN OFF!!!!! Jane The Novelas!!!" Rodriguez wrote alongside her sweet pic. The photo, however, confused Jane fans because Rodriguez has a baby bump and her on-screen son, Mateo, is touching her belly. Could Jane be pregnant in the new season or will she be in the spinoff? Guess we will have to wait and see.

Meanwhile, Jane the Novela is envisioned as a soapy, telenovela-inspired anthology series in the tradition of the original show, where each season is based on a different fictional novel “written by” Jane Villanueva and narrated by the author, herself. The first installment will take place at a Napa Valley Vineyard. Rodriguez will executive produce, alongside Jennie Snyder Urman, Ben Silverman, Joanna Klein and Emily Gipson.

Jane the Virgin returns for its fifth and final season on March 27, and after the shocking season four finale that aired in April, the show still has plenty to unpack!

In case you missed it, Jane (Rodriguez) and Rafael (Justin Baldoni) seemed destined for an engagement... until an unexpected bombshell got in the way of a happy proposal. Fans learned that Michael (Brett Dier), who presumably died from complications from a gunshot wound in an episode that aired last February, is actually alive.

Rodriguez, meanwhile, has a slew of projects on her hands. ET spoke with the Golden Globe winner this month, where she broke down in tears as her Miss Bala co-star, Anthony Mackie, gave the actress praise for her forthcoming role as Carmen Sandiego.

