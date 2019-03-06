Growing up and moving on isn't easy.

Gina Rodriguez experiences firsthand the hardships of letting go of your twenties in her new movie, Someone Great. On Wednesday, Netflix released the first trailer for the upcoming rom-com, which also stars Lakeith Stanfield, Brittany Snow and DeWanda Wise.

The film follows Rodriguez as aspiring music journalist Jenny, who lands her dream job at an iconic magazine in San Francisco. When she tells her boyfriend of nine years (Stanfield), he tells her he's not ready to leave New York, thus calling it quits.

To nurse her broken heart, Jenny gathers up her two best friends, Erin (Wise) and Blair (Snow), for one outrageous last adventure in the big city.

Someone Great was written and directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, and will be the perfect movie for those not ready to take the next step in their life.

Netflix

The Netflix flick isn’t the only project Rodriguez has with the streaming service. She also voices Carmen Sandiego in the company's animated series.

ET spoke with the Jane the Virgin star about becoming the criminal mastermind, which she revealed she has always dreamed of taking on. Explaining that there were many reasons why she said yes to the series, the actress said that it felt like an extra special opportunity for her as a Latina.

"As a Latina, seeing that brown skin on animation is revolutionary. When I saw it in the trailer, I started crying," Rodriguez shared. "That's not common. It should be. We give ourselves allowance when we see that. And for women, we've had an incredible year of so many strong, fantastic, brilliant women standing up and saying, like, 'Hey guys, not cool anymore.' So it's wonderful to have a character like Carmen, 'cause repetition is needed. We don't need to see one... we need to see a thousand, a million. Because it's necessary to show time and time again the normalization. That we are all valued, we are all worthy, every community, every culture, every religion."

For more on Rodriguez, watch below.

Someone Great arrives on Netflix on April 19.

RELATED CONTENT:

Gina Rodriguez and 'Jane the Virgin' Boss Say Final Season Will Make You Cry (A Lot)

Gina Rodriguez Bursts Into Tears as Anthony Mackie Praises Her Role as Carmen Sandiego (Exclusive)

Gina Rodriguez Explains Why Playing 'Badass Carmen Sandiego' on Netflix Is 'Revolutionary' (Exclusive)

Related Gallery