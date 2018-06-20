Gina Rodriguez Funds College Scholarship for Undocumented High School Student

Gina Rodriguez is making dreams come true for an undocumented high school student.

The Jane the Virgin star is using her "For Your Consideration" Emmys campaign stipend from CBS TV Studios to fund a college scholarship for a young girl who will attend Princeton University, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Our show has always jumped at any opportunity to help me do something for the Latinx community," Rodriguez -- who calls FYC a "bizarre dance" that requires an "insane amount of money" -- told the outlet. "So I asked my showrunner, Jennie [Snyder Urman], if we could do something different with the money this year."

THR reports that the 33-year-old actress found the applicant by teaming up with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Los Angeles. And thanks to Rodriguez, the college-bound student will now be able to complete all four years of college without financial burden.

"It's taboo to talk about the money being spent, but it's the reality," Rodriguez explained. "I think sharing this might inspire other people to do something similar."

"You can desire recognition and, at the same time, decide to not play in the confines of the game as it's set up," she added.

Rodriguez is no stranger to doing good deeds. In 2016, the Chicago native graciously loaned her first Golden Globes dress -- a stunning, strapless Badgley Mischka gown -- to a fan, so that she could wear it to her high school prom.

ET caught up with the lucky recipient, 17-year-old Jessica Casanova from Buffalo, New York, at the time, who recalled what it was like slipping into the dress for the first time.

"It feels really good," she gushed. "It fits like a glove!"

Hear more in the video below.

