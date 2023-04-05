Gina Rodriguez Shares First Glimpse of Newborn Son, Reveals His Name

Gina Rodriguez is giving fans the first look at her newborn son, Charlie.

Rodriguez, who took to Instagram Wednesday to promote new episodes of her ABC comedy, Not Dead Yet, shared a bit of what life has been like since she and her husband, Joe LoCicero, welcomed their first child together.

"My three favs, my baby Charlie, Not dead yet (NEW EPISODE TONIGHT with the great @pellpix ), and getting back to dancing (you are incredible @sashafarber1 🕺🏽💃🏽and yes, I am breastfeeding while ballroom)," Rodriguez wrote, alongside a series of clips and pics, in which she gave followers a look at this week's episode.

The epic slideshow also marked her baby's debut, and the official reveal of both his sex and name.

She continued, "THANK YOU TO EVERYONE WHO HAS BEEN SUPPORTING OUR SWEET SHOW. I LOVE YOU. ❤️"

While she didn't show off Charlie's face, the shots saw the little one lying alongside mom and strapped to Rodriguez in a carrier, while the 38-year-old actress, who admittedly loves to dance, brushed up on her ballroom moves with Dancing With the Stars' Sasha Farber.

News of Rodriguez and LoCicero welcoming their baby boy broke last month, with a rep for the Jane the Virgin star confirming to PopSugar that Rodriguez had given birth to the couple's first baby. At the time, no further details were announced, such as the baby's name or the sex.

Back in July, on Rodriguez's 38th birthday, fans learned the performer was pregnant with her first child. As she captioned her Instagram announcement, "This birthday hits different."

In the months since, Rodriguez has been sharing snapshots of her pregnancy, including a photo from her romantic outdoor maternity shoot with LoCicero. In early December, she posted more photos of herself outside, her growing baby bump on full display.

Back in August, the then mom-to-be opened up about motherhood, telling ET that she was "so excited" about becoming a mom.

"I feel so, so overjoyed," she gushed.

At the time, the expectant star was in preparation mode. "I'm taking some hardcore prenatal classes, working on that pelvic floor," Rodriguez shared. "My husband is training to be a doula, my doula. He's really next level."

For more on how Rodriguez's prepared for baby No. 1, check out the video below.

