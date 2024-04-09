Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas are still living happily ever after -- and it showed during their latest outing!

On April 5, the Once Upon a Time stars had a rare public date night during the launch of Hulu on Disney+. For the occasion, the husband and wife duo, both 45, showed minimal PDA as they walked the blue carpet.

Goodwin looked chic in a white blazer and skirt set, which she paired with a pair of large gold earrings. Dallas was dapper in a green suit, which he layered over a gray sweater and white shirt combo.

Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas make first red carpet appearance together in four years. - Frank Micelotta/Disney via Getty Images

Following the event, Dallas took to Instagram to share a picture -- taken from inside the event -- of him and his wife snapped by a professional photographer. The actors also each shared a candid snap taken at their home before the event.

"💫 #snowing," Dallas wrote.

"🫶🏻 @disneyplus + @hulu = #huluondisneyplus, Goodwin captioned the photo on her Instagram account.

Goodwin took to her respective Instagram on Monday to share a photo from inside the event featuring her and Dallas sharing a laugh with friend, and Superstore star, Ben Feldman.

"LOL #huluondisneyplus," she captioned the candid snap.

The usually low-profile couple's last public appearance was in 2020, during the 7th annual Gold Meets Golden Brunch event in Los Angeles.

Ginnifer Goodwin and Josh Dallas secretly married in 2014. - Brian Bowen Smith/Disney via Getty Images

Goodwin and Dallas -- who co-starred alongside each other on Once Upon a Time -- played Snow White and Prince Charming, respectively, on the series. In 2014, the pair tied the knot. Together, the longtime couple are parents of Oliver, 9, and Hugo, 8.

Despite not making many joint appearances together, the pair isn't shy when it comes to celebrating their love across social media.

"I love kissing this face. Happy Valentine’s Day, valentine," Goodwin wrote next to a picture of Dallas looking closely into her camera in February.

Dallas marked the occasion with a throwback photo of him and his wife.

"My one and only. Happy Valentines Day! #valentines," he wrote.

