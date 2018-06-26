‘Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce’ First Look: Barbara Makes a Shocking Confession (Exclusive)

Add “how to confess stressful secrets” to the Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce.

ET has your exclusive first look at this week’s all-new episode of the Bravo dramedy, which finds Abby, Phoebe, Delia and Barbara gathered for happy hour -- but it doesn’t stay happy for long, at least not for Barbara. The women are wondering when she’ll get back out there and start dating again after calling things off with her boyfriend, Daryl. They suggest she dip her toe back into the dating waters with an app, but Barbara says that’s a no-go.

“My s**t’s a bit messy right now,” she confesses. “I am not in a ‘getting back on the horse’ place … I’m already on a horse. A wild one. And it is giving me motion sickness.”

The metaphors add more confusion than clarity, so Barbara is forced to share something she was trying to hide.

“I had sex with my ex-husband,” she blurts out. “It was just once time. That’s why I ended it with Daryl, and I can’t take it. The confusion, the guilt.”

Naturally, Barbara’s pals want to know if this means she’ll be getting back together with her ex-husband, to which she quickly answers, “No, no. Hell no.”

“I was ashamed,” she says of not sharing the new sooner. “I just couldn’t take the pressure. It was stressing me out. I freaking have this school event ... tomorrow night and my ex-nutjob is going to be there, and he’s been all, you know, ‘wanting to get back with me,’ which he’s only saying that because he wants what he can’t have.”

“It’s just this giant, horrible mess,” she adds.

Check out the scene here:

Check out the final season of Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce, airing Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on Bravo.

