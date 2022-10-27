'Girls5eva' Rescued by Netflix for Season 3

The band is getting back together! Girls5eva is headed to Netflix.

The musical comedy, which streamed on Peacock for its first two seasons, has officially been picked up for season 3, Netflix announced Thursday. The move comes as a bit of a surprise, as Deadline reports Girls5eva was quietly canceled at Peacock after the second season wrapped in June.

Netflix made the news official Thursday morning, cheekily tweeting, "Our fame starts 3day, and it won’t stop 4morrow, we’re girls5eva can we get a high 6??," alongside a teaser photo featuring series stars Sara Bareilles, Busy Philipps, Renée Elise Goldsberry and Paula Pell.

As part of the move, the first two seasons of Girls5eva will also be available to stream on Netflix.

This isn't the first time Netflix has rescued a NBCUniversal property (or more specifically, one produced by Tina Fey). The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt was originally developed for NBC but was eventually sold to Netflix, where it launched four seasons and one interactive special from 2015 to 2019.

More recently, Netflix revived the canceled sci-fi drama, Manifest, for a fourth and final season. The streaming service similarly rescued the fan-favorite drama, Lucifer, after Fox canceled it following season 3 and prolonged the life of the series for three more seasons and also brought Cobra Kai into the family from YouTube.

Girls5eva follows a one-hit-wonder girl group from the '90s that was churned through the pop music machine and reunites to give their dreams another shot. In the most recent season, they try again on their own terms, signing a record deal and recording their comeback album.

Creator Meredith Scardino serves as showrunner and executive produces alongside Fey, Jeff Richmond, Robert Carlock, David Miner and Eric Gurian.

“Our deepest thanks to Peacock for bringing Girls5eva to life and supporting us creatively at every turn since the first pitch. And we are endlessly grateful to our partners at NBCU for their boundless commitment. Today, we are thrilled to announce that our reunited girl group will be re-reunited at Netflix. We are so thankful to everyone at the streamer who fell in love with our music-filled comedy. We cannot wait to introduce Dawn, Wickie, Summer, and Gloria to the global Netflix audience. Well, not fully introduce, if you look closely, Girls5eva can be seen in the background of the Woodstock ’99 documentary setting a porta potty on fire,” said Scardino, Fey, Richmond and Carlock in a joint statement.

“We are so happy to bring Girls5eva to Netflix,” said Tracey Pakosta, Netflix VP of Comedy Series. “Just like the show, we are so excited to reunite with this amazing team.”

